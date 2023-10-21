What channel is South Carolina vs. Missouri on today? Time, TV schedule for Gamecocks' Week 8 game

South Carolina football needs a season-flipping game, and its next chance to get that victory is at Missouri on Saturday.

The Gamecocks fell to 2-4 after blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and losing 41-39 to Florida last week. Shane Beamer was critical of his defense's execution postgame, and it won't get easier against Missouri's receivers this week.

The Tigers were impressive last weekend in a 17-point win at Kentucky last Saturday. Mizzou's passing game wasn't at its best in rainy Lexington, but Luther Burden and Theo Wease are difficult to defend in any setting.

Here's everything you need to know about South Carolina's game vs. Missouri, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Missouri vs. South Carolina on today?

TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Mizzou vs. South Carolina will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb will call the game from the booth at Faurot Field, with Alyssa Lang reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Mizzou vs. South Carolina start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

SCOUTING REPORT: South Carolina football vs Missouri: Scouting report, score prediction for Mayor's Cup

The Missouri-South Carolina game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.

Missouri vs. South Carolina betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 20

Spread: Missouri -7.5

Money line: South Carolina +240, Missouri -300

Over/under: 58.5 points

South Carolina schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. North Carolina in Charlotte L 31-17 Saturday, Sept. 9 Furman W 47-21 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Georgia L 24-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Mississippi State W 37-30 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Tennessee L 41-20 Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida L 41-39 Saturday, Oct. 21 at Missouri --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Texas A&M --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Jacksonville State --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Vanderbilt --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Kentucky --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Clemson --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Charlotte) ---

MIXED RESULTS: Midseason grades for South Carolina football 2023 transfer portal additions vs key losses

Mizzou schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Thursday, Aug. 31 South Dakota W 35-10 Saturday, Sept. 9 MTSU W 23-19 Saturday, Sept. 16 Kansas State W 30-27 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Memphis in St. Louis W 34-27 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt W 38-21 Saturday, Oct. 7 LSU L 49-39 Saturday, Oct. 14 at Kentucky W 38-21 Saturday, Oct. 21 South Carolina --- Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at Georgia --- Saturday, Nov. 11 Tennessee --- Saturday, Nov. 18 Florida --- Friday, Nov. 24 at Arkansas --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta ---

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: South Carolina-Missouri channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info