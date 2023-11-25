Advertisement

What channel is Rutgers vs. Maryland on today? Time, TV as RU plays regular-season finale

Chris Iseman, NorthJersey.com
Rutgers football has one more game to play.

In the regular season, that is.

The Scarlet Knights will host Maryland today in the teams' regular-season finale.

Both teams enter with a 6-5 record.

Rutgers is coming off a 27-6 loss to Penn State, while the Terrapins lost to Michigan 31-24 last week.

Maryland has beaten Rutgers in each of the last two seasons.

What channel is Rutgers vs. Maryland on today?

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs with the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.
Rutgers vs. Maryland start time

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

  • Date: Nov. 25

Rutgers vs. Maryland betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Nov. 24.

  • Spread: Maryland is a 2-point favorite

  • Over/under: 45 points

  • Moneyline: Maryland -130, Rutgers +110

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers-Maryland channel, time, TV, streaming info