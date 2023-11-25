What channel is Rutgers vs. Maryland on today? Time, TV as RU plays regular-season finale
Rutgers football has one more game to play.
In the regular season, that is.
The Scarlet Knights will host Maryland today in the teams' regular-season finale.
Both teams enter with a 6-5 record.
Rutgers is coming off a 27-6 loss to Penn State, while the Terrapins lost to Michigan 31-24 last week.
Maryland has beaten Rutgers in each of the last two seasons.
What channel is Rutgers vs. Maryland on today?
TV channel: Big Ten Network (go to the Big Ten Network Game Finder for detailed channel information)
Stream: FOX Sports App, FUBO (free trial)
Rutgers vs. Maryland start time
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Date: Nov. 25
Rutgers vs. Maryland betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Nov. 24.
Spread: Maryland is a 2-point favorite
Over/under: 45 points
Moneyline: Maryland -130, Rutgers +110
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers-Maryland channel, time, TV, streaming info