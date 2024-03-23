What channel is the Ohio State NIT game on? How to watch OSU-Virginia Tech

The postseason marches on for Ohio State. Winners of seven of their ninegames with Jake Diebler in charge, Ohio State will continue NIT play Saturday night against Virginia Tech.

The Buckeyes are the No. 2 seed in their quadrant and advanced to the second round with Tuesday's 88-83 home win against Cornell. Five-star 2026 guard Marcus Johnson from Garfield Heights, Ohio, was on hand for the game.

Before that, Ohio State ended Big Ten Tournament play with a March 15 loss to No. 2 seed Illinois, 77-74. It snapped a four-game winning streak for the Buckeyes, their longest since they won four straight from Dec. 16-Jan. 3

On Feb. 14, athletic director Gene Smith fired coach Chris Holtmann with six games remaining in his seventh season with the program. Four days later, Diebler and the Buckeyes took down No. 2 Purdue, 73-69, at Value City Arena, celebrating with a court-storming after the final whistle.

Diebler was named the full-time coach March 17.

Virginia leads the all-time series, 4-2. The teams have not played since 2005, when Ohio State won 69-56 on Nov. 28, 2005. Current staff member Terence Dials had 11 points and seven rebounds in that game.

Ohio State is coached by Jake Diebler. Virginia Tech is led by Mike Young, who is in his fifth season with the Hokies.

Here's how to watch Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech on Saturday.

What time does Ohio State play Virginia Tech on Saturday?

Tipoff: 7 p.m., March 23; Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

What channel is Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech on Saturday?

Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech will be on ESPN+.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Virginia Tech game without cable? Is OSU vs. Virginia Tech streaming?

Streaming is the only option to watch the game against the Hokies. A number of Ohio State games have been streaming-only this season. Fans can stream this game on the ESPN app, which is accessible via your cable login.

Who is announcing the Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech game on ESPN+ on Saturday?

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Virginia Tech game:

Doug Sherman

Scott Williams

How to listen to Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech on the radio

Ohio State men's basketball is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Virginia Tech game:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

How have Ohio State and Virginia Tech done so far this season?

Ohio State opened its season with a 79-73 win against Oakland at Value City Arena on Nov. 6. Afterward, Golden Grizzlies coach Greg Kampe called freshman guard Bruce Thornton "a man" for his play. The Buckeyes followed that with a 73-66 loss to No. 15 Texas A&M on Nov. 10 before beating Merrimack 76-52 on Nov. 15 and Western Michigan 73-56 on Nov. 19.

The Buckeyes then defeated No. 17 Alabama 92-81 on Nov. 24 and Santa Clara 86-56 to win the Emerald Coast Classic championship. They returned home and defeated Central Michigan, 88-61, on Nov. 29 and opened Big Ten play with an 84-74 win against Minnesota in their Big Ten opener before beating Miami (Ohio) three days later.

Penn State then handed Ohio State an 83-80 defeat on Dec. 9 before the Buckeyes bounced back with a win against UCLA to improve to 9-2. Ohio State then beat New Orleans one week later, took down West Virginia 78-75 in overtime on Dec. 30 in Cleveland and outlasted Rutgers 76-72 on Jan. 3 before the Jan. 6 loss at Indiana, Jan. 10 loss to Wisconsin and Jan. 15 loss at Michigan.

On Jan. 20, the Buckeyes took down Penn State, 79-67, behind a balanced scoring attack featuring four players in double figures. It's was the lone bright spot for a while: Ohio State lost at Nebraska, 83-79 on Jan. 23, at Northwestern 83-58 on Jan. 27, at home against Illinois 87-75 on Jan. 30, 79-77 at Iowa on Feb. 1 and Feb. 6 against Indiana before beating Maryland and losing at Wisconsin.

After firing Holtmann, Ohio State took down No. 2 Purdue on Feb. 18 in the first game with interim head coach Jake Diebler before an 88-79 loss at Minnesota that dropped them to 15-12 overall and 5-11 in Big Ten play The Buckeyes followed that with a win at Michigan State and the home win against Nebraska before beating Michigan and Rutgers to close the regular season.

As a No. 10 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, Ohio State beat No. 7 seed Iowa before falling to the Fighting Illini.

During a timeout during the Purdue game, Ohio State honored its 1998-99 team that reached the Final Four.

Virginia Tech is 19-14 overall and went 10-10 in the ACC. The Hokies beat Richmond 74-58 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday.

Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech spread: What is the OSU betting line against Virginia Tech?

Ohio State is a 3.5-point favorite. The over-under is 150.5 points.

