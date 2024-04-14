What channel is the NASCAR Texas race on today? Time, TV schedule for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues with Sunday's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson is on the pole for the third straight race, and it continues the dominance by either Hendrick Motorsports or Joe Gibbs Racing. Those two teams have won seven of eight races.

Jimmie Johnson is in the field, though he wrecked during practice and will start toward the back of the field. Kyle Busch also crashed during practice and is going to a backup car.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's race:

STARTING LINEUP: NASCAR Cup Series at Texas: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

PICKS FOR SUNDAY'S RACE: NASCAR Texas predictions 2024: Expert picks for Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Texas TV schedule, start time for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Green Flag Time: Approx. 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 14 (prerace coverage begins at 1 p.m. CT Sunday)

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5 mile oval) at Fort Worth, Texas

Length: 400 laps, 267 miles

Stages: 80 laps, 85 laps, 102 laps

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: PRN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

NASCAR Cup Series 2024 schedule

All times Central.

Feb. 3: Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, LA Coliseum (Winner: Denny Hamlin) Non-points

Feb. 15: Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway (Winners: Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell) Non-points

Feb. 19: Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway (Winner: William Byron)

Feb. 25: Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway (Winner: Daniel Suarez)

March 3: Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Winner: Kyle Larson)

March 10: Shriners Children’s 500, Phoenix Raceway (Winner: Christopher Bell)

March 17: Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway (Winner: Denny Hamlin)

March 24: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas (Winner: William Byron)

March 31: Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway (Winner: Denny Hamlin)

April 7: Cook Out 400, Martinsville Speedway (Winner: William Byron)

April 14: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Texas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m., FS1)

April 21: Geico 500, Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m., FOX)

April 28: Wurth 400, Dover Motor Speedway (1 p.m., FS1)

May 5: AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway (2 p.m., FS1)

May 12: Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway (2 p.m., FS1)

May 19: NASCAR All-Star Open, North Wilkesboro Speedway (7 p.m., FS1) Non-points

May 19: NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway (7 p.m., FS1) Non-points

May 26: Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway (5 p.m., FOX)

June 2: Enjoy Illinois 300, World Wide Technology Raceway (2:30 p.m., FS1)

June 9: Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway (2:30 p.m., FOX)

June 16: Iowa Corn 350, Iowa Speedway (6 p.m., USA Network)

June 23: Untitled race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1:30 p.m., USA Network)

June 30: Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway (2:30 p.m., NBC)

July 7: Grant Park 165, Chicago street course (3:30 p.m., NBC)

July 14: Untitled race at Pocono Raceway (1:30 p.m., USA Network)

July 21: Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (1:30 p.m., NBC)

Aug. 11: Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway (5 p.m., USA Network)

Aug. 18: FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway (1:30 p.m., USA Network)

Aug. 24: Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway (6:30 p.m., NBC)

Sept. 1: Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway (5 p.m., USA Network)Regular season finale

Sept. 8: Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway (2 p.m., USA Network) Round of 16

Sept. 15: Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International (2 p.m., USA Network) Round of 16

Sept. 21: Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway (6:30 p.m., USA Network) Round of 16

Sept. 29: Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway (2 p.m., USA Network) Round of 12

Oct. 6: YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway (1 p.m., NBC) Round of 12

Oct. 13: Bank of America Roval 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway road course (1 p.m., NBC) Round of 12

Oct. 20: South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1:30 p.m., NBC) Round of 8

Oct. 27: Untitled race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (1:30 p.m., NBC) Round of 8

Nov. 3: Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway (1 p.m., NBC) Round of 8

Nov. 10: NASCAR Cup Series Championship race, Phoenix Raceway (2 p.m., NBC)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What channel is the NASCAR Texas race on today? Time, TV schedule