What channel is NASCAR Kansas qualifying on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series season moves onto the heart of the Midwest for Sunday's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

Practice and qualifying will take place on Saturday at the 1.5-mile track ahead of the race the next day.

Denny Hamlin earned his third win of the season last week at Dover, holding off Kyle Larson. It was a late-race battle indicative of the Gibbs vs. Hendrick rivalry that is becoming the central part of the season.

Here is what you need to know about NASCAR Cup qualifying at Kansas.

What channel is qualifying on today for the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas?

Qualifying time: 4:50 p.m. CT Saturday

TV: FS1 | Radio: SiriusXM

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Track: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile oval) at Kansas City, Kansas

