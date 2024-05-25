What channel is NASCAR Charlotte qualifying on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on a crown jewel of the schedule, Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The field will be set by qualifying following a practice session on Saturday afternoon.

It'll be a big weekend for Kyle Larson, who will race in the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday before traveling back to Charlotte for the 600.

If Larson cannot make it back to Charlotte in time, Justin Allgaier is the backup driver for the No. 5 Chevrolet.

Here is what you need to know about NASCAR Cup qualifying at Charlotte.

What channel is qualifying on today for the NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte?

Qualifying time: 4:50 p.m. CT Saturday

TV: FS1 | Radio: SiriusXM

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) at Concord, North Carolina

