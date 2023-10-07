What channel is Missouri vs. LSU on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 6 game

Missouri has jumped out to a 5-0 start to the year, and has its biggest test upcoming in No. 23 LSU.

A big part of the Tigers' (5-0, 2-0 SEC) hot start is quarterback Brady Cook's success. Cook has thrown for more than 300 yards in each of his last three games and is 13th in FBS in total passing yards with 1,468. He has thrown for 11 touchdowns and has yet to throw an interception — setting an FBS record for most passes without an interception dating back to last year.

MORE: Watch Missouri-LSU live on Fubo (free trial)

Cook is going to have ample opportunity to air out the ball against an LSU defense that gave up 711 yards of offense to Jaxson Dart and Ole Miss last Saturday. Beating LSU would be a strong next step for a Missouri team looking to prove it can contend in the SEC this season.

Here's how you can watch Brady Cook and the Tigers take on LSU, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Missouri vs. LSU on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming info: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

LSU vs. Missouri will air live on ESPN. Fans looking to stream the game can go to the ESPN app. Another option is Fubo, which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers a free trial.

REQUIRED READING: Here's what veteran O-Line coach J.B. Grimes' work with Missouri looks like

What time does LSU vs. Missouri start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 11 a.m. CT

LSU vs. Missouri is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Missouri vs, LSU odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 5

Spread: LSU (-5.5)

Over/under: 65.5

Moneyline: LSU -200 | Missouri +165

REQUIRED READING: Is Mizzou football’s defense ready for dynamic Daniels, LSU?

Missouri 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Missouri 35, South Dakota 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19 Saturday, Sept. 16 Missouri 30, Kansas State 27 Saturday, Sept. 23 Missouri 34, Memphis 27 Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 23 LSU* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 20 Kentucky* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. South Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 18 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida* Friday, Nov. 24 at Arkansas* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

LSU 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 No. 8 Florida State 45, LSU 24 Saturday, Sept. 9 LSU 72, Grambling 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 LSU 41, Mississippi State 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 LSU 34, Arkansas 31* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 15 Ole Miss 55, LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 22 Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Army Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 10 Alabama* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Florida* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Georgia State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Missouri-LSU channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info