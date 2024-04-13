What channel is Georgia football spring game on today? Time, TV for Bulldogs' spring game

Georgia football closes out spring practices Saturday with the annual G-Day game.

The intrasquad scrimmage matches the Black team against the Red team in what’s the third and final scrimmage of the spring.

Georgia has six transfer additions that have taken part in spring practice including wide receiver Colbie Young from Miami, safety Jake Pope from Alabama and running back Travis Etienne from Florida.

Fans will also get their first chance to see five-star safety KJ Bolden and five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

TV channel: None

Stream: SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Georgia's spring game will be streamed nationally on the ESPN app on SEC Network+. Viewers can also stream the game on ESPN+, ESPN's subscription streaming service.

Georgia football spring game start time

Date: Saturday, April 13

Time: 1 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs' spring game will kick off at Sanford Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday.

PREVIEW THE SPRING GAME: Five things to watch as Georgia football wraps up spring practices with G-Day

Georgia football schedule 2024

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. Clemson in Atlanta Saturday, Sept. 7 Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 14 at Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 21 Off Saturday, Sept. 28 at Alabama Saturday, Oct. 5 Auburn Saturday, Oct. 12 Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 19 at Texas Saturday, Oct. 26 OFF Saturday, Nov. 2 Florida in Jacksonville Saturday, Nov. 9 at Ole Miss Saturday, Nov. 16 Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 23 UMass Saturday, Nov. 30 Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 7 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta

