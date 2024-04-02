What channel is Georgia basketball vs. Seton Hall in NIT? Time, TV schedule, streaming

Georgia basketball won all three nonconference road games this season including winning at Wake Forest and Ohio State the last two games in the NIT.

The Bulldogs switch to a neutral court Tuesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for an NIT semifinal against Seton Hall.

Georgia is 1-4 in neutral site games this season and 6-6 in true road games after going 7-44 on the road the past five seasons.

This is a different Bulldog team then the one that lost on neutral courts in November to Oregon, Miami and Providence.

“I just think it’s a collection of guys that have character on the court and off the court and want to compete and like each other,” coach Mike White said. “Just taking advantage. Playing a little bit more loose now, you know? Nothing to lose. We’re in the NIT. Let’s have some fun. That might be a factor too especially for these young guys. It’s coming together a little bit. We’re playing our best basketball.”

Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway appealed to his players to showcase their individual brand in the NIT after missing out on the NCAA Tournament.

The team’s five seniors wanted to make a deep run in the 32-team tournament.

“We said if we’re going to do it, we’re going to do it to win it all,” said guard Kadary Richmond. “We have the opportunity to do that now.”

What channel is Georgia basketball vs. Seton Hall in NIT on TV, live stream?

Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial)

Mike Corey will handle play-by-duties on ESPN2, with Fran Fraschilla as the analyst and Myron Medcalf as reporter.

Georgia basketball vs. Seton Hall start time

Date: Tuesday, April 2

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Georgia men's basketball schedule 2023-2024

Below are the past five games of Georgia's basketball schedule. Find the Bulldogs' full schedule here.

Wednesday, March 13: Georgia 64, Missouri 59

Thursday, March 14: Florida 85, Georgia 80

Tuesday, March 19: Georgia 78, Xavier 76

Sunday, March 24: Georgia 72, Wake Forest 66

Tuesday, March 26: Georgia 79, Ohio State 77

Seton Hall men's basketball 2023-2024 schedule

Below are the past five games of Seton Hall's basketball schedule. Find the Pirates' full schedule here

Saturday, March 9: Seton Hall 86, DePaul 62

Thursday, March 14: St. John's 91, Seton Hall 72

Wednesday, March 20: Seton Hall 75, Saint Joseph's 72 (OT)

Saturday, March 23: Seton Hall 72, North Texas 58.

Wednesday, March 27: Seton Hall 91, UNLV 68.

