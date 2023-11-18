What channel is FSU-North Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule for Florida State football

The Florida State football team has three games left to state its case for the College Football Playoff.

FSU is No. 4 in the latest CFP rankings and takes a 10-0 record into tonight's game against North Alabama from the FCS.

The Seminoles completed an undefeated ACC regular season with a 27-20 win over in-state rival Miami. Jordan Travis continued his Heisman Trophy campaign with 265 yards and a touchdown pass to Keon Coleman, who returned with fellow receiver Johnny Wilson after missing the previous game to an injury. Trey Benson ran for 80 yards and two TDs.

Coach Mike Norvell's team has locked up a spot in the ACC Championship Game. Wins tonight vs. North Alabama (3-7, 1-5 in United Athletic Football Conference), next week at rival Florida and Dec. 2 in Charlotte will point FSU in prime position to play for a national championship for the first time since the inaugural playoff in 2015.

Watch live: How to watch FSU vs. North Alabama with fuboTV (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time does FSU play today?

Date: Saturday, November 18

Time: 6:30 p.m.

The Seminoles and Lions are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, November 18 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

What channel is FSU football vs. North Alabama on today?

Florida State vs. North Alabama will air on The CW. Tom Werme will do the play-by-play with James Bates serving as analyst.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

'We respect this game': Why Mike Norvell says FSU football won't take North Alabama lightly

What radio station is FSU football on?

Radio: Seminoles Sports Network/WTNT 103.1 FM, SiriusXM Channel XXX

Online radio: Seminoles.com, SiriusXM.com Channel 955

FSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke*: W 38-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest*: W 41-16 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt*: W 24-7 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami*: W 27-20 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FSU football vs North Alabama: How to watch on TV, streaming