What channel is the Cavs game on tonight? How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Hornets

Mar 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (24) dribbles beside Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams (2) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers halted their three-game losing streak Monday night in a 115-92 win against the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tonight, the Cavs head to Spectrum Center in Charlotte to see if they can start a new winning streak.

Here's how to watch.

How to watch the Cavs game tonight

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Despite dealing with a bevy of injuries, the Cavs (44-28), needed to take care of business against the Hornets (17-54). Cleveland obliged, and Charlotte is now on a five-game losing streak.

With 10 regular-season games remaining before the playoffs begin April 20, the Cavs are hanging onto third place in the Eastern Conference standings by a thread. The fourth-place New York Knicks (43-28) and fifth-place Orlando Magic (42-29) are right behind them.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets tonight