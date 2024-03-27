What channel is the Cavs game on tonight? How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Hornets
The Cleveland Cavaliers halted their three-game losing streak Monday night in a 115-92 win against the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tonight, the Cavs head to Spectrum Center in Charlotte to see if they can start a new winning streak.
Here's how to watch.
How to watch the Cavs game tonight
Date: Wednesday, March 27
Time: 7 p.m. EDT
Place: Spectrum Center, Charlotte
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Streaming: NBA TV, Bally Sports Plus, Fubo (all with subscription)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets
Despite dealing with a bevy of injuries, the Cavs (44-28), needed to take care of business against the Hornets (17-54). Cleveland obliged, and Charlotte is now on a five-game losing streak.
With 10 regular-season games remaining before the playoffs begin April 20, the Cavs are hanging onto third place in the Eastern Conference standings by a thread. The fourth-place New York Knicks (43-28) and fifth-place Orlando Magic (42-29) are right behind them.
This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets tonight