Champions League final player ratings: Ederson saves City as Romelu Lukaku flops

Pep Guardiola’s side did it the hard way, but after a cagey first hour Rodri got the vital goal that won Manchester City their first Champions League title and with it, more importantly, the Treble. Erling Haaland and Co. were far from their best in a nervy encounter, but ultimately it did not matter.

So who on their big night by the Bosphorus shone and who sunk? Here’s Mike McGrath with his player ratings.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3)

Ederson

Massive save with two minutes left from Romelu Lukaku earned him a three-to-four increase in ratings . Earlier guilty of an awful early kick that went straight out of play. It pointed to the nerves the Brazilian was feeling. At one stage, after another mistake, Guardiola was on the touchline telling his team to “relax”. His keeper had been out of position and could have been lobbed by Barella if the midfielder had better execution. 8/10

The moment Ederson stops Lukaku's header from sending the game into extra-time, there was still time for the Brazilian to make another last-gasp save - AFP/Ozan Kose

Started at right-back when the match kicked off but, as expected, picked the right time to move forward and play as a defensive midfielder. He had a good impact in this role, moving his team forward with his runs and picking out team-mates with his passes. Best inverted full-back in Europe. 7

The Portugal centre-back is not the captain but shows such leadership with the way he plays. Got his head on crosses when Inter tried to test the City back line with that route to goal. Put in heavy challenges to match the physicality of the Italians. Also showed anticipation with his blocks. 8

Weighted pass set City away for Rodri’s goal. Earlier had a breakdown in communication sent Lautaro through and City were lucky to get away with it. He had effectively stepped in for Kyle Walker who was on the bench in a big call from Guardiola but it was just about right. 7

Started just one of the previous seven City games after a hamstring problem but showed how highly Guardiola rates him by giving him a starting place here. Positionally did well and his great skill is not getting himself into trouble in one-on-ones. Coped with Dumfries pushing up on his flank of the pitch. 7

Rodri

Missed out two years ago in the final against Chelsea but this was his evening — beautiful finish curled around two Inter defenders. Moved the ball quickly out of his feet and into the path of team-mates with passes that range from a few yards to the long range. Set the pace of the game for his team-mates and held his position to protect City’s backline. 8

Not only did he score the winner but Rodri was also class throughout at the Ataturk Stadium - Getty Images/Matteo Ciambelli

Another final where the Belgium midfielder has suffered injury heartbreak. He had started the game well, creating a clear chance for Haaland but it was clear he was struggling with a muscle injury soon after. Just like two years ago when he suffered fractures to his face, he had to come off. 5

Once again injury meant it was to be a short appearance in a Champions League final for Kevin De Bruyne - AP/Francisco Seco

Was never given the time to pick his passes and run the game but was efficient and accurate when on the ball. His defensive work was important too, chasing back to get blocks in when Inter looked to break. Broke forward himself and joined attacks but got caught up in congested midfield. 6

Cut-back set up Rodri. Big chance in the sixth minute which he created himself, cutting in from the right flank and curling a shot just wide. At that stage it looked like there would be plenty of chances in the game but space was closed off for the Portugal midfielder, whose energy was well used at putting pressure on Inter. 7

Erling Haaland

Big chance came in the 27th minute when he ran through on goal but his finish was too close to Onana and was also at a good height for the goalkeeper to save. Chances were difficult to come by and he was guilty of straying offside early on. Still did well at holding up the ball and bringing others in. 5

Erling Haaland was well dealt with by the Inter backline - Reuters/Molly Darlington

Kept running at Dumfries and drew fouls when he got around the Dutch full-back. Looked neat and tidy on the ball but it was not one of those evenings when everything he touched came off. He needed to put defensive work in as well but his selection shows how far he has come this season. 6

Subs:

Phil Foden (De Bruyne 36)

Has lost his place in the City team since having his appendix out during the last international break but he was the first call when De Bruyne was injured. Tried to carry his team forward and got a chance in second half that was saved when through on goal. 6

Kyle Walker (Stones 82)

Had to calm down his manager who was furious at not being able to get his player on the pitch quickly. Walker perhaps could have been upset himself for not being picked after playing such a huge role in getting City to the final. But his pace was needed to see out the victory. 6

Subs not used: Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Ortega (g), Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Carson (g), Palmer, Lewis

Inter Milan (3-5-2)

Andre Onana

Stayed upright well for the Haaland chance in the first half but it was a good height for him. Later guilty of being sloppy with ball at feet. Good save to deny Foden. 6

Has come a long way since playing for Manchester United and his disciplined performance showed why Inter have depended on him. No interest in attacking — all defence. 6

Big challenge on Haaland in the fifth minute to set the tone for his performance. Relished the physical battle with City’s forwards. Master in frustrating opponents. 6

Outstanding timing and positioning to deal with trouble. He showed why he is on the list of Premier League clubs looking for a top-level centre-back. 7

Went high up the pitch to high up the pitch to put pressure on Ake and was physical with Grealish but would have wanted to create more chances. 6

Denzel Dumfries was physical with Jack Grealish but didn't create enough chances - Getty Images/Alexander Hassenstein

Nicolo Barella

Good aggression throughout as Inter pressed, had a lob that went wide with a good chance and kept Inter moving up the pitch. 7

Marcelo Brozovic

Was snapping at the heels of Gundogan and other City midfielders, had a shot over bar in the first half but was more interested in destroying. 6

Clattered into Haaland in the first half but he could not get time on the ball to pick his passes and dictate play. 5

Awful defending when he backed off Bernardo early on but put in a good shift and almost rewarded with header that went off the bar. 6

Early slip set the tone. Despite good hold-up play he never got his sight on goal against the club he won the Premier League title with. 4

Good all-round play whether pressing or creating chances but he should have done better when mix-up played him through on goal, allowing Ederson to save when he should have passed. 6

Subs:

Romelu Lukaku (Dzeko 57)

Usual role as sub to impact on the game and he caused City problems, late header needed to be better directed. 4

The moment Romelu Lukaku will think about for many years to come - he heads straight at Ederson in the dying moments in Istanbul - Getty Images/Chris Brunskill

Brought on as an attacking sub for the final part of the game when Inter needed to switch their system and start to attack City Set up Lukaku chance. 7

Like-for-like replacement so brought on to give more legs to Inter’s attack but City were getting a grip on the game. 5

Did not have time to have an impact on the game as City were running down the clock and seeing out their Treble win. 4

Last throw of the dice was to bring on the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward to try to get at the City defence at a different angle. 4

Subs not used: Handanovic (g), Gagliardini, De Vrij, Correa,, Asllani, Cordaz (g), Skriniar

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

