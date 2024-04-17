Champions League final 2024: When and where the match is and how to watch it on TV

Wembley Stadium will host the Champions League final this year for the first time since 2013 - Action Images/Henry Browne

The Champions League is drawing towards its conclusion with the second legs of the quarter-finals taking place this week.

Kylian Mbappé struck twice as Paris St Germain capitalised on the dismissal of Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo to qualify for the semi-finals with a 4-1 win in the second leg.

In another pulsating quarter-final, Borussia Dortmund went 2-0 up through Julian Brandt and Ian Maatsen before a Mats Hummels own goal and Angel Correa’s strike levelled the score. Atletico Madrid were in the driving seat but the hosts responded superbly with Niclas Fullkrug and Marcel Sabitzer scoring to ignite celebrations in Dortmund.

Manchester City and Arsenal are still flying the flag for the Premier League, drawing 3-3 with Real Madrid and 2-2 with Bayern Munich, respectively, in the first legs.

If either, or both, of the English clubs can reach the final they will enjoy home advantage, with the country hosting the big match for the first time in 11 years.

When are the Champions League quarter-final second legs?

The last four will be defined this week when the second legs of the quarter-finals are played.

Tuesday 16 April

Borussia Dortmund 4 Atlético Madrid 2 (5-4 agg)

Barcelona 1 Paris St-Germain 4 (4-6 agg)

Wednesday 17 April

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal (first leg: 2-2)

Manchester City vs Real Madrid (first leg: 3-3)

When are the Champions League semi-finals?

The semi-final draw has already been made with the match schedule to be announced on Thursday.

There could be an all-English last-four clash with the winners of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich facing the victors of Real Madrid vs Manchester City, while Borussia Dortmund will face PSG in the penultimate round.

The first legs will be held on April 30 and May 1, with the second legs set for May 7-8.

April 30/May 1

Arsenal or Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid or Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG

May 7/8

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid or Manchester City vs Arsenal or Bayern Munich

When is the Champions League final?

This year’s Champions League final will take place on Saturday, June 1. Kick-off is set for 8pm (BST).

Where is it being held?

The 2024 Champions League final is being held at Wembley Stadium in London.

The European Cup finale returns to the famous venue for a record eighth time, and the third in the Champions League era following the 2011 and 2013 finals.

Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in an all-German affair in 2013, while in 2011 Manchester United lost 3-1 to a Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona.

A young Pep Guardiola helped Barcelona win the 1992 European Cup final at the old Wembley in a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria.

Pep Guardiola celebrates Barcelona's 1992 European Cup triumph at Wembley - Getty Images/Mark Leech

Hosting the showpiece match at Wembley will also be an opportunity for English football to put the disgrace of the Euro 2020 final at the same venue behind it.

What channel is it being shown on TV in the UK?

TNT Sports have the UK rights to the Champions League and will be showing the final. It remains to be seen whether the broadcaster will make the final available for free on YouTube, as has happened previously.

How can I watch in the US?

In the United States, the Champions League is shown on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

How to buy tickets for the final

You can apply to buy tickets for the final on Uefa’s official ticket website.

Who are the current champions?

Manchester City won the Champions League last season, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final, to complete a Treble.

What is the prize money for the Champions League?

The winner of the final will receive €20 million (£17.1 million) from Uefa. However, with the accumulative prize money on offer as a team progresses through the tournament, the winner could net up to €85.14 million (£72.69 million), depending on their results. Last year Man City earned around £85 million for winning the trophy for the first time.

Who have won the most Champions Leagues?

Real Madrid have won the European Cup the most times (14), AC Milan (7) are second, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich tied for third with six wins. Barcelona have five wins, Ajax have four, Manchester United and Inter Milan have three apiece, while five teams have won it twice: Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Juventus, Benfica and Porto. Ten teams have won the title once: Man City, Aston Villa, Celtic, Borussia Dortmund, Hamburg, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, Marseille, Red Star Belgrade and Steaua Bucharest.

What are the latest odds?

Man City 7/4

Arsenal 6/1

Real Madrid 8/1

Bayern Munich 8/1

Paris St-Germain 14/1

Borussia Dortmund 33/1

Odds correct as of April 16