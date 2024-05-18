Champions crowned in 3A, A/2A softball

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Championship softball games were played in small classifications on Friday at the Rio Rancho softball fields. West Las Vegas and Cobre battled for the 3A crown while Loving and Mesilla Valley Christian played for the A/2A title.

3A

The class 3A championship featured the winningest team in the classification against the current top ranked team looking for its first-ever championship. West Las Vegas came into the game after cruising through the bracket, including a 9-3 win over Cobre on Thursday. In Friday’s rematch, the Indians were able to slow down the bats of the Lady Dons, however West Las Vegas was still able to cap off its historic season in victory. The Lady Dons won 4-1 and finally claimed the blue trophy.

A/2A

The class A/2A title game was a David and Goliath matchup as the five seeded Mesilla Valley Christian looked to take down the state record holder of championships, Loving. The Falcons continued to dominate and flew to a 16-0 victory. The win marks the third consecutive championship for Loving and is the 20th in program history.

