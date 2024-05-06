Champion NASCAR driver coming to SC to ride in something faster than a race car

Joey Logano, one of the top drivers in NASCAR, is coming to a military base in the Midlands on Tuesday when he’ll take a ride in something even faster than a race car.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will fly in an F-16D Fighting Falcon, U.S. Air Force officials said Monday in a news release.

Logano’s flight will take off from Shaw Air Force Base, in the Sumter area, according to the release.

In addition to the flight, the Team Penske driver will visit the Air Force base in South Carolina as part of planned military appreciation activities ahead of the upcoming Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, officials said.

During his visit, Logano will tour base facilities and “immerse himself in the day-to-day life of a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot,” officials said. He’ll also meet airmen, soldiers and civilian employees who work at the base, according to the release.

More than 40 service members assigned to Shaw Air Force Base will get to return the favor and see Logano at work. They will be in attendance at the May 26 NASCAR race in Charlotte, according to the release.

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron “Gamblers” prepares to taxi during surge week at Shaw Air Force Base, Dec. 4, 2023. During day-to-day operations, squadrons usually send two sorties, versus during surge week they send up to four per day. This fast pace prepares Airmen for similar environments downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton) Senior Airman Meghan Hutton/U.S. Air Force

Logano also will fly with the 77th Fighter Squadron “Gamblers,” officials said.

While Logano has reached speeds of more than 180 mph on NASCAR racetracks, that’s nothing compared to how fast a F-16D Fighting Falcon can travel. The fighter jet can reach a maximum speed of 1,500 mph, and comfortably cruises at 577 mph, aircraft data shows.

This won’t be the first time that Logano has visited an Air Force base. In 2018, Logano took a tour of Dover Air Force Base ahead of that year’s NASCAR event at Dover International Speedway, officials said.

“When you see the amount of detail, work and sacrifice that our military puts in for us, it’s pretty impressive and it’s amazing,” Logano said during that past visit to Dover. “I think these moments when you are able to come and meet some individuals that are fighting for us and see the back parts of their job and everything they do to prepare and be ready for combat at any moment, it’s impressive and it’s the least we can do to shake their hand and say thank you.”

Logano has also been in the cockpit of a fighter jet in the past. In 2009, Logano took a flight with the Air Force’s Thunderbirds in the skies over Las Vegas.