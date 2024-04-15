Challenger and champion: Gophers to play Denver in men's hockey

The Gophers and Denver, two former foes from the old WCHA, will meet in a men's hockey game for the first time since 2013 when Minnesota plays the Pioneers in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at Denver's Ball Arena on Thanksgiving weekend 2025.

The Pioneers, who won their record 10th NCAA championship on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center, are the hosts of the Hall of Fame Game. The exact date of the game will be announced following the 2025-26 NHL schedule release.

"Those of us with the United States Hockey Hall of Fame Museum are very excited to have two of college hockey's premier programs face off in our Hall of Fame Game at Ball Arena in 2025," said Doug Palazzari, executive director of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. "We wish to thank both schools for agreeing to take part in this prestigious event."

The Gophers last played Denver on March 2, 2013, when the host Gophers won 5-1, splitting a two-game series. The Gophers last played in Denver on Feb. 11, 2012, when Denver completed a two-game series sweep with a 5-4 victory in overtime.