Chain Reaction Cycles announces the closure of its flagship store and there are massive MTB and off-road cycling bargains to be had

The tough times within the mountain biking industry shows no signs of abating, and as the effects of Wiggle/Chain Reaction Cycles entering administration continue, Chain Reaction has just added its decade-old flagship store in Belfast to the casualty list, and will close the doors next month.

With the flagship store closure, Chain Reaction now has an ‘Everything Must Go' sale at the Belfast store, as the brand looks to shift remaining stock and claw back as much cash as possible. On the CRC website, there is also a massive up to 70 percent 'Warehouse Clearout'.

As sad as it is, seeing some of the best mountain bike brands products that CRC sells being reduced to almost giveaway prices, the harsh reality is that as mountain bikers and consumers, it's well worth grabbing some of the best mountain bike products at these bargain prices while they are around, and every little helps in the current financial climate, for CRC and ourselves.

I've had a look over the 'Warehouse Clearout' at Chain Reaction and highlighted a few standout deals that I'll be taking advantage of myself and suggest you do the same...

1. Chain Reaction clearance bike deals

Vitus Rapide FS CRX: Was £4,499 , now £2,499

The Vitus range of mountain bikes and gravel bikes have always scored well when put to the test here at Bike Perfect. The Vitus Venon EVO GR gravel bike got a perfect score, and although we have yet to test it ourselves, our colleagues over at MBR have and the Vitus Rapide FS CRX was awarded 'Best in Test' as a top-specced XC full-suspension MTB with thrash-able handling and was at the price – superb value.

It's now reduced down to £2,299 at Chain Reaction and that makes it an even better option. Available in M-XL it's unlikely to hang around for long.

Nukeproof Scout 275 Comp: Was £1,899 , now £999

The Nukeproof Scout has been around for over five years and the ever-popular hardtail has recently seen a refresh as Nukeproof looked to keep the Scout at the top of the best hardtail mountain bike charts.

The Scout 275 Comp version for this price has a superb spec and this alloy-framed hardtail comes with the highly-rated Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork, and the ever-dependable Shimano Deore 12-speed groupset. For £999 it's a great buy, but now only available in M and L sizing.

Vitus Substance: Was £1,999 , now £1,499

Another beauty of a deal from the Vitus range is on one of the best budget gravel bikes around. The Substance is the budget sibling of the highly rated Vitus Venon EVO GR gravel bike, and shares many of the qualities that saw that model get top marks when reviewed here at Bike Perfect.

2. Chain Reaction wearable bargains

Leatt MTB All Mountain 3.0 Helmet: Was £139.99 , now £63

South African brand Leatt has a reputation for producing some of the best safety kit for mountain biking. The All Mountain 3.0 helmet has plenty of the brand's safety tech built in, including its 360 Turbine Technology which is its answer to the MIPS Safety System. Cooling and comfort are taken care of with 20 vents and moisture-wicking padding that is anti-odor and washable.

Fizik Terra Artica X5 GTX Shoes: Were £259.99 , now £149.99

When Guy reviewed the Fizik Terra Artica X5 GTX winter boots, he found them to be an "almost great winter boot" with his main point that marked them down being the high cost. Chain Reaction are selling these now with a 35% discount that cancels out the cost issue and makes them a very attractive winter riding option.

The Terra Artica X5 GTX Off Road Shoes are ready for snow-covered mountain bike action and the best gravel bike adventures, and they'll protect against whatever the weather has in store with a Gore-Tex membrane for breathable waterproofing and a warming Koala furry inner.

Troy Lee Designs D4 Full Face Helmet: Was £400 , now £180

The TLD D4 is one of the best full face helmets you can get, and it's never come so cheap. The Troy Lee Designs D4 Fiberlite features a lightweight fiberglass shell construction crafted following the Troy Lee Designs ethos of ultimate protection, including MIPS, and superb style.

Troy Lee Designs Skyline Shorts: Were £130 , now £39

Add to basket! These Troy Lee Design shorts are a steal and come with all the performance and good looks that you would expect from a TLD product. Skyline Shorts are designed for all-around mountain bike performance from cruising around local trails to hammering hard at the bike park. The casual look also means they'll also be right at home in the cafe or pub for the post-ride chill.

Tech details include a 4-way stretch fabric, micro ripstop ventilation panels and they are made from an environmentally sustainable Bluesign-certified approved fabric, so you’re also doing your bit for the environment.

Available in this superb Brushed Camo Military colorway in loads of sizes, there are also other color options with smaller discounts and size choices.



DHB Dorica MTB Shoe: Were £85 , now £10

The DHB Dorica is a classic laced MTB shoe, it's ready for just about anything and can be used on the trails, for commutes, gravel riding, or even for indoor cycling, making them a superbly versatile shoe. The headline here though is the £10 price tag, so even if you're not a fan of laced-up shoes when it comes to the best mountain bike shoes, for £10 you might want to give them a go.

Grab this massive discount while you can at Chain Reaction , either in White or Black, but with size options vanishing quicker than I can type, best be quick.

100% S3 Sunglasses: Were £189.99 , now £85

I'm a big fan of the 100% S3 sunglasses, they are not only extremely stylish and good-looking, but they have a load of safety and comfort features for the ultimate in eye protection. This Matte White and Blue lens version of the S3 has all the same features including 100% UV protection and impact resistance, which I can say works very well having put them to the crash test.

Chain Reaction has a load of different versions if these ones don't float your boat at various discounts.



Fox Union Flat Shoes: Were £129.99 , now £58.50

The Fox Union MTB shoes scored top marks when reviewed by Bike Perfect Editor, Rich Owen. Rich said that the grip on the Fox Union was up there with the best around, and when combined with the sturdy uppers and overall lightweight, it results in one of the best MTB flat pedal shoes you can buy.

Available at Chain Reaction with a variety of discounts depending on color and sizing options, the best discount is on the Mocha color, but they come in Black and Grey too.

3. Chain Reaction components and tech deals

SRAM NX Eagle Groupset: Was £384 , now £271

The NX Eagle 12 Speed MTB groupset falls under a budget offering from SRAM but still features all the top technologies of SRAM's XX1 and X01 drivetrains at a price that won't break the bank. This groupset includes SRAM's well-known bottom bracket Dynamic Unifying Bottom Bracket (DUB) system, which improves performance between the crank, spindle, and bottom bracket for a smoother ride whatever the terrain.

Fox Suspension Transfer Elite Dropper Post: Was £319.99, now £102.99

One of the best upgrades you can make to your MTB is to fit a dropper post, and if you're on the hunt for one of the best dropper posts around, then look no further than the Fox Suspension Transfer Performance Elite. Currently priced with a huge discount at Chain Reaction, this deal comes in the most popular 31.6mm diameter option, but now only in the 125mm travel option.

Hope F20 Flat Pedals: Were £140 , now £99.99

Hope's F20 has an almost cult following and a reputation as one of the highest-quality flat MTB pedals out there. They have the instantly recognizable Hope vibe and come in a tough CNC machined construction. The concave shape and 20 replaceable pins offer outstanding grip, and the anodized finish increases the durability and lifespan.

RockShox 35 Silver R Coil Boost Fork: Was £305 , now £79.99

RockShox makes the best mountain bike suspension around and although the RockShox 35 Silver R sits more on the budget side of its range, it still delivers plenty of premium performance. RockShox 35 Silver R features a coil shock with 140mm travel perfect for trail smoothing trail blasting.

Garmin Varia RTL515 Rearview Radar/TailLight: Was £169 , now £129

The Garmin Varia RTL515 Rearview Radar and Tail Light is without a doubt one of the best lights for night riding on the market. The Varia works with the best Garmin bike computers or smartphones and provides sound and vibration alerts, plus bold graphics to inform you of the speed and position of any vehicles that are approaching from behind. Its sensor stretches to 140 meters and has a visibility range of up to a mile.

Nukeproof Neutron EVO Flat Pedals: Were £34.99 , now £24.99

The Nukeproof Neutron EVO pedals are lightweight, tipping the scales at just 354g for the pair. Featuring a nylon-reinforced composite body and sealed cartridge bearings which makes them super-tough, smooth-spinning, rock-solid underfoot, and one of the best budget flat pedals you can get.

Garmin Edge 830: Was £349 , now £299.99

Brand-X Ascend CX Dropper Post: Was £139.99 . now £49.99

As dropper posts become more popular in gravel bike riding, Brand-X has transformed its popular Ascend MTB dropper seatpost to suit drop bar riding. This version comes in a 27.2mm diameter and a shorter travel of 85mm. Easy operation comes via a paddle-style remote, the Brand-X is suitable for the best gravel bikes with internal cable routing.



These deals are for Chain Reaction only and just apply to U.K shoppers. So if you're outside the U.K, then our New Year bike sale bargains page may be of interest to you, packed with a fine selection of January sales goodies.

