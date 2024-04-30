Chad Powers, definitely not Eli Manning, added to Madden Ultimate Team

Chad Powers, the fictional character/alter-ego created by former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, is being added to the Madden Ultimate Team on the iconic EA Sports game.

I might be biased, but let’s be honest … Chad deserves to receive a 100 rating.



Chad Powers is dropping today in @EASPORTS_MUT #Madden24 pic.twitter.com/f69L0TzDxn — Eli Manning (@EliManning) April 29, 2024

BREAKING NEWS Chad Powers gets the mullet, this is the greatest card in Madden existence pic.twitter.com/9ReBYltZ1a — Dom (@itsdomyoutube) April 29, 2024

Manning created the character a few years back as a gag for his and his brother Peyton’s Omaha Productions.

Manning donned a disguise and pretended to be a walk-on hopeful for the Penn State football program.

The Chad Powers story is headed to Hulu with Glen Powell as Powers, who is described as “a disgraced college quarterback named Russ Holliday (who) disguises himself as Chad Powers and walks onto a struggling southern football team to revive his football career.”

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire