Chad Morris leaves Allen for college job

Chad Morris has resigned as the head coach at Texas powerhouse Allen High School.

Morris, the former head coach at SMU and Arkansas, is leaving Allen to jump back into the collegiate ranks, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“I am so thankful to Allen ISD for the chance to work with an amazing group of student athletes and a dedicated coaching staff,” Morris said in a press release distributed by Allen ISD.

Morris led Allen to an 11-3 record in his lone season at the helm. Allen lost its first-ever game at Eagle Stadium and also lost a district game before advancing to the regional finals against Southlake Carroll under Allen’s guidance.

This offseason has been one of change for Allen, as one of its best players departed the program. Five-star defensive lineman David Hicks transferred to Katy Paetow after the school hired his father as defensive coordinator.

Allen will now begin an immediate search for its third head coach in as many years.

List