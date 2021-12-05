CFP Selection Committee Chair explains what went into making Alabama the top seed

Alabama earned a big-time win over the then-top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the 2021 SEC Championship. Not only did that win secure a playoff spot for the Crimson Tide, but it boosted them from No. 3 all the way to No. 1.

Now, Nick Saban and his team will head to Arlington, Texas to play in the 2021 Cotton Bowl against No. 4 Cincinnati with a trip to Indianapolis for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The other two seeds belong to No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia, who will face off in Miami in the Orange Bowl.

Gary Barta, the Chair of the CFP Selection Committee briefly explained why Alabama claimed the top spot over Michigan.

Barta stated that the team Alabama beat played a role, but it was mainly about just how dominant the Crimson Tide looked against such a highly-praised team.

CFP Selection Committee Chair Gary Barta on what separated Alabama and Michigan 👀 "Not only did Alabama beat Georgia, but the way they beat them." pic.twitter.com/qijCcgEfth — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 5, 2021

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Crimson Tide, as the team prepares to face the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl.

