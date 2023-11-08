CFP rankings: OU, OSU in second College Football Playoff top 25 poll of 2023 season
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are the second-highest Big 12 team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.
Texas is No. 7, followed by No. 15, OSU, No. 16 Kansas, No. 17 OU and No. 25 Kansas State for Big 12 schools.
Here's the full list:
College Football Playoff top 25 rankings for second CFP poll
Rank
Team
Record
1.
9-0
2.
Georgia
9-0
3.
9-0
4.
9-0
5.
Washington
9-0
6.
8-1
7.
Texas
8-1
8.
8-1
9.
8-1
10.
8-1
11.
8-1
12.
Oregon State
7-2
13.
7-2
14.
7-2
15.
Oklahoma State
7-2
16.
Kansas
7-2
17.
Oklahoma
7-2
18.
Utah
7-2
19.
6-3
20.
Notre Dame
7-3
21.
6-3
22.
7-2
23.
8-1
24.
7-2
25.
Kansas State
6-3
