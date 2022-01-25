CFB vs NFL playoffs, paying college athletes, news roundup, transgender swimming controversy

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Did the CFP watch the NFL Divisional round? Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde sure hope so. What can the leaders in our sport take away from an all-time football weekend?

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports released an interesting article quoting a few leaders in the collegiate space who believe players will be compensated by the schools soon. What is the NCAA going to do... if anything? The guys then break down other large news items of the day including more Michigan rumors, Hawaii's new coach, and Arch Manning's recruitment.

Penn swimmer Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete, is setting school records and the NCAA has no idea how to move forward. Recently, the collegiate governing body said they would let USA Swimming and FINA make the rules. Dan and Pat have an open conversation on the future of transgender athletes at the college level.

