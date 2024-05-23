Who is the Centre County high school athlete of the week for May 13-19? Vote here!

The spring high school sports season rolls into the postseason in Centre County and it’s time for you to pick the athlete of the week. This season we will take nominations from all six county athletic departments for the weekly accolade that’s just for fun.

You can vote in this week’s poll, which covers sports action from May 13-19, as many times as you’d like. Voting will end Sunday at 8 p.m. and you can look for the results on Monday.

Due to the nominations received, this week we have combined boys and girls into one poll.

Jesse Myers, State College boys track and field

State High junior Jesse Myers won both the 100m and 200m at the District 6 championships. Myers posted a 10.56 first place finish in the 100, good for a new meet record. He then claimed the 200m title with a time of 20.91, also good for a new meet record and putting him first in the state in the event.

Elle Dinges, Penns Valley softball

Penns Valley softball’s Elle Dinges helped the team go 2-0 against Mount Union and Juniata Valley during the week. She batted .500 in her eight at-bats, while knocking in three RBIs for the Rams.

Jake Corman, Bellefonte baseball

Bellefonte baseball continued its dominant season and Jake Corman played a big role in it during the week. He hit .750 in his eight at-bats, blasting a home run and two doubles, while earning four RBIs and scoring five runs.

Greyson Kimler, Penns Valley track and field

Penns Valley’s Greyson Kimler placed second in the 300m hurdles at districts, falling to Juniata’s Jasper Shepps by a fraction of a second at the finish line. Kimler qualified for the PIAA State Championships in Shippensburg.

Lydia Tate, State College girls track and field

State High’s Lydia Tate won the shot put at districts, posting a throw of 35-10.75 to earn the gold and qualify for states in Shippensburg.