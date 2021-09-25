Central Michigan football rallies in fourth quarter to beat Florida International, 31-27

MOUNT PLEASANT – Backup quarterback Daniel Richardson threw for three fourth-quarter touchdowns and Central Michigan rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat Florida International, 31-27, on Saturday.

Richardson had two touchdown passes in three-plus minutes to get Central Michigan within 27-24 with 7:12 remaining. Lew Nichols III scored from 15-yards out to cap a 10-play drive and JaCorey Sullivan caught a 14-yard scoring pass.

Richardson’s 27-yard connection with Dallas Dixon on third-and-3 capped an 80-yard drive with 1:18 remaining for CMU’s first lead since 3-0.

Nichols carried it 25 times for 152 yards for Central Michigan (2-2). Starter Jacob Sirmon was 14-for-26 passing for 121 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Sirmon found Dallas Dixon for an 11-yard score to pull within 14-10 at halftime.

Richardson finished 16 of 23 for 276 yards.

Max Bortenschlager threw for 395 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for FIU (1-3). Rishard Dames had a interception and blocked punt return for a score. Tyrese Chambers caught six passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and Bryce Singleton also caught six passes for 173 yards

Dames’ blocked punt and 6-yard return put FIU ahead 27-10.

More MAC

Eastern Michigan 59, Texas State 21: Ben Bryant threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Eagles to a 59-21 win over Texas State on Saturday in Ypsilanti.

EMU (3-1) used a balanced attack in picking up the win with four passing touchdowns and four on the ground. Eastern Michigan threw for 257 yards and rushed for 247 in outgaining the Bobcats (1-3), 504-300.

Bryant’s 39-yard run gave Eastern Michigan a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and the Eagles never trailed.

The Bobcats got a 29-yard pass from Brady McBride to Trevis Graham Jr. in the final two minutes of the first half and then another McBride 29-yarder, this one to Javen Banks, to cut the lead to 28-21 early in the third quarter. But the Eagles responded with 31 consecutive points.

Samson Evans rushed for two touchdowns for Eastern Michigan as seven different Eagles reached the end zone.

Western Michigan 23, San Jose State 3: Kaleb Eleby threw for two touchdowns and the Broncos defense dominated in a 23-3 win over San Jose State on Saturday in Kalamazoo.

Eleby found Jaylen Hall for 22 yards and Corey Crooms for 37 as the Broncos (3-1) led 20-3 at halftime after the Spartans (2-2) opened the scoring with a field goal.

Eleby was 17 of 28 for 200 yards as Western Michigan finished with 347 yards of offense.

San Jose State had 119 yards and three turnovers, and three different quarterbacks were ineffective under pressure.

Western Michigan had six sacks and 11 tackles for losses of 56 yards. Ralph Holley led the way with 2½ sacks. Ali Fayad had two sacks, three quarterback hurries and forced a fumble.

GLIAC

Grand Valley State 44, Michigan Tech 21: Tariq Reid rushed for 131 yards and four touchdowns for the visiting Lakers (3-0), who outgained MTU, 430-223. Michael Bates had a 63-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Huskies (1-2).

Ferris State 38, Davenport 0: Tyrese Hunt-Thompson had four catches for 81 yards and a touchdown and also had 30 yards rushing and another score for the host Bulldogs (4-0). Davenport (1-3) had only 163 yards of total offense.

Northwood 37, Northern Michigan 20: Ty Cox had 167 yards passing and three touchdowns for host Timberwolves (1-2), and Malik Edmundson returned a blocked field goal 36 yards for a TD. Drake Davis hit DJ Stewart for a 54-yard TD pass for NMU (2-2).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Central Michigan football rallies to beat Florida International