Central Iowa United girls shut out Rams, boys edge Eagles

Apr. 22—JEFFERSON — Baxter's Ashlyn Finch scored two goals, Colfax-Mingo's Cassidy Smith made three saves and the Central Iowa United girls soccer team posted its second shutout win of the season during a 4-0 road victory over Greene County on Thursday.

Central Iowa United scored twice in each half during the Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference match. It took 23 shots and put 18 of them on goal.

Colfax-Mingo's Bianca Lane added one goal and Colfax-Mingo's Lilyan Hadsall dished out one assist in the win. Addison Turner scored the fourth goal and Haylee Merryman tallied one assist.

Greene County (0-7, 0-1) took eight shots and Lucy Vander Linden made 14 saves. The Rams have been shut out six times this season and have scored just one goal.

Central Iowa United improved to 3-5 and 1-1 in the conference.

Knoxville 3, Central Iowa United 1

STATE CENTER — Finch added to her team-high goal total on Monday, but Central Iowa United struggled in the second half during a 3-1 home loss to Knoxville.

The match was tied at halftime as Finch scored her team-best sixth goal of the spring. Knoxville scored twice in the second half to claim the win though.

Mailey Short dished out the assist on Finch's goal and Smith had nine saves in 80 minutes at goalie. Smith now has 80 saves this spring, which ranks ninth in Class 2A.

Central Iowa United totaled 16 shots and placed nine of those on goal.

Payton Horn had two goals, Janae Baker delivered two assists and Ella Breazeale made 11 saves in 80 minutes at goalie to lead Knoxville.

The Panthers (3-4) took 10 shots and placed eight on them on goal.

BOYS

Central Iowa United 3, Pella Christian 2

PELLA — Colfax-Mingo's Austin Lane scored one goal and delivered one assist and Baxter's Ben Richardson tallied a goal as the Central Iowa United boys soccer team rallied past Pella Christian on Monday.

Central Iowa United scored three second-half goals during a 3-1 non-conference road win

Austin scored his seven goal of the season and dished out his third assist, while Richardson scored his goal of the year.

Andrew Tollefson added his team-best eighth goal and Lucas Barnes made eight saves in his 80 minutes in goal.

Central Iowa United (3-6) took 15 shots and put eight of them on goal.

Perry 5, Central Iowa United 2

PERRY — Class 2A No. 10 Perry grabbed an early advantage with a four-goal first half and that was enough for the Bluejays during a 5-2 home win in HOIAC play.

Lane and Tollefson each scored a goal for Central Iowa United, and Aiden Downs dished out one assist.

Barnes also made nine saves in 80 minutes. He now has 79 saves on the season, which ranks fifth in 3A.

Jacobo Cerna-Gomez scored three goals and dished out one assist for Perry, which improved to 6-3 and 2-0 in the conference. Jose Ortega added one goal and one assist.

Central Iowa United's boys dropped to 1-3 in the conference.