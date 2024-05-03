Central Gymnastics strives for success at the state competition

SAN ANGELO, TX— Central Gymnastics, a prominent program in the Concho Valley, continues to excel, with the girls and boys’ teams qualifying for the state tournament in El Paso on Friday.

“We had a couple of rebuild years after our seniors left, and being able to come to state after that is pretty incredible,” said senior Logan Kypfer.

Central Gymnastics has undeniably proven its success, with the boys’ and girls’ teams securing their sports in the state competition in El Paso following their victories during regionals. It’s about perfecting the mistakes and looking towards new goals.

“Now it’s just critiquing the little things. Just the little tenth points that we get off. Like pointing your toe or flexing your foot. Just little things,” said senior Freddie Von Rosenberg.

“So, in my freshman year, we set the team’s combined total score record for the state of Texas. Having a record up there, in general, is amazing for me. If we won this year, it would be my fourth state title in a row. It would be special,” said senior Mariel Harzke.

Before gearing up for the state competition, the boys and girls completed their final practice on Wednesday, relying on their previous meets to prepare them for this crucial moment.

“Nerves are a big thing. Throwing routines when the stakes are high, and keeping the adrenaline under check is a big thing. District and regionals have helped a lot,” said Kypfer.

“District and regionals, we won both of those. It was awesome. It was good practice. They were pretty good meets, so they were good practice for state,” said senior Tyler Duncan.

As they prepare for their final competition with Central Gymnastics, the seniors are eager for a meaningful moment, hoping to leave a lasting impression on the program.

“I want to set a good example for the next upcoming seniors, and hopefully they learn from us seniors to help this team grow the next couple of years,” said Rosenberg.

“The biggest deal for me, even beyond scores and doing well at meets, has been these girls. Some of these girls are younger than me. I get to make a difference in their life every day, and I can see it. Honestly, I think that’s been the most rewarding thing about the entire experience. Knowing that I feel like I changed these girls for the better, and they changed me for the better, and that will continue after I go,” said Harzke.

The state meet will be held at Bel Air Athletic Complex in El Paso, Texas with compulsory on Friday and Optional on Saturday.

