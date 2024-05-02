Central DeWitt students take the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Some students in the QCA took a chilling challenger for a heartwarming reason.

Brave souls from Central DeWitt took the Cool School Polar Plunge and raised more than $15,000 for Special Olympics Iowa. Every student who raised $25 or more got to leap into the water of a portable plunge pool. Homerooms that raised at least $250 got to choose a staff member to take the plunge. The Central DeWitt Community School District supports Special Olympics Unified Sports, which includes students of all abilities.

To donate to Central DeWitt’s Cool School Polar Plunge, click here.

