Central Bobcats boys’ basketball coach Rocky Feliciano accepts job at Borden County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former Central Bobcats boys basketball coach Rocky Feliciano was named the new boys basketball coach at Borden County High School last week.

Feliciano spent one season as head coach for the Central Bobcats leading them to a 25-12 overall record, first playoff win in 12 years, and a trip to the area round of the 2024 playoffs.

“I didn’t expect to be in a position of overseeing a 6A program so quickly, and I am very thankful that God placed me at central with CJ which in turn helped me accomplish what we did as a team this year,” Feliciano said to KSAN sports. “Looking on paper, I would not be the best candidate for the job I had, but God used me, and I see the growth these kids have instilled and will continue to instill. Seeing these kids grow not only in the game of basketball, but spiritually is something that I always ensure I instill in my programs. I want to thank the kids, parents, school, admin, and community for the support. “

Central High School will now begin their search for a new head basketball coach to lead them ahead of the 2024-25 season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.