Central Arkansas Christian Baseball aiming for first state title in 15 years

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A big weekend ahead for Central Arkansas Christian athletics. On Saturday on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas, the baseball team will face Gosnell at 10 a.m. in the Class 3A Final.

Over on the soccer fields, the Mustangs boys’ soccer team will take on Green Forest at 2 p.m. in the Class 3A Final, while the girls soccer squad will play Episcopal at 4 p.m. in their 3A Final.

The Diamond ‘Stangs are preparing for the program’s 11th state championship appearance, it’s first since 2019. A winner of six previous titles, CAC will try to win their first state final since 2009.

FOX 16 Sports stopped by the Mustangs practice three days before first pitch at UCA. The team spoke about the success of CAC athletics, using their preparation to combat pressure and having athletic director Hayden Cruce step in as head coach before their season.

Three-sport star and 2025 Arkansas quarterback commit, Grayson Wilson, talked about playing in his final baseball game as he plans to early enroll in Fayetteville next January.

