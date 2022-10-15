Celtics sign Noah Vonleh to opening night roster

The Boston Celtics will reportedly add forward Noah Vonleh to the club’s opening night roster. With Robert Williams sidelined for the foreseeable future, adding front court depth was deemed a top priority for the Celtics in recent weeks. Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Haverhill, MA native earned the role after an impressive preseason performance.

Vonleh was selected ninth overall in the 2014 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets. In the years since, Vonleh has bounced around the league, and actually spent last season with the Shanghai Sharks in China. On Aug. 2 of this year, he signed a non-guaranteed deal with Boston. Now, however, it appears Vonleh will be with the Celtics headed into the ’22-23 campaign.

When he first got the call from the team, Vonleh was thrilled. “I was very excited,” Vonleh said, “especially as a hometown kid from the area.”

Vonleh has a chance to reestablish himself in the NBA. A solid rebounder with a good outside shot, Boston could call on Vonleh to be a featured piece in a re-vamped second unit. The Celtics open the season Tuesday night at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.



