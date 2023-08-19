Celtics release clip celebrating some of Jaylen Brown’s best moments from 2022-23

The Boston Celtics recently decided to heavily invest in a future wedded to the playing career of star forward Jaylen Brown. The Celtics signed the Georgia native to a historic, $304 million supermax contract extension on the strength of his play with the ball club since they drafted him out of Cal in the 2016 NBA draft as much as on the strength of their belief in his ability to continue to grow as a player.

After putting up career-highs in his counting stats almost across the board in Boston’s 2022-23 campaign and helping to lead the Celtics to the brink of an NBA title the season before that, it is not the worst best a franchise has made of that sort by a lot.

The All-NBA Second Team wing is among the best players in the league and has brought his best in high-leverage moments often enough for the team itself to pay homage to the Marietta High graduate.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire