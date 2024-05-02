Celtics playoff schedule: Dates for Round 2 series vs. Cavs or Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are on a mission.

The Celtics routed the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff matchup at TD Garden on Wednesday night, cruising to a 118-84 win that gave them a 4-1 series victory and punched their ticket to the second round. Outside a Game 2 loss in which Miami set a franchise playoff record for 3-pointers, Boston won every game by at least 14 points and outscored the Heat by an average of 15.5 points over five contests.

The win gives the Celtics some extra rest, as they're still awaiting their Eastern Conference semifinals opponent, the winner of the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic. The Cavs currently lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 set for Friday in Orlando.

The earliest Round 2 can begin is Sunday, and if the Magic win Friday night to force a Game 7, the series won't begin until Tuesday, May 7. That might be a welcome development for the Celtics, who expect to be without injured big man Kristaps Porzingis for at least the next one to two weeks and could use as much extra time as possible for his rehab.

Here's a look at potential dates for the Celtics' second-round playoff series under two possible scenarios: the Cavs winning the series in six games or the Magic winning Friday to push the series to seven games.

All start times are TBD, but NBC Sports Boston will have coverage beginning an hour before every game with Celtics Pregame Live, as well as halftime coverage with Celtics Halftime Live and postgame coverage with Celtics Postgame Live.

If Cavs win Game 6

Game 1: Cavs vs. Celtics; Sunday, May 5

Game 2: Cavs vs. Celtics; Tuesday, May 7

Game 3: Celtics at Cavs; Saturday, May 11

Game 4: Celtics at Cavs; Monday, May 13

Game 5:* Cavs vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 15

Game 6 :* Celtics at Cavs; Friday, May 17

Game 7:* Cavs vs. Celtics; Sunday, May 19

*If necessary

If Magic win Game 6

Game 1: Cavs/Magic vs. Celtics; Tuesday, May 7

Game 2: Cavs/Magic vs. Celtics; Thursday, May 9

Game 3: Celtics at Cavs/Magic; Saturday, May 11

Game 4: Celtics at Cavs/Magic; Monday, May 13

Game 5:* Cavs/Magic vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 15

Game 6 :* Celtics at Cavs/Magic; Friday, May 17

Game 7:* Cavs/Magic vs. Celtics; Sunday, May 19

*If necessary