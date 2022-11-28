Celtics' Jaylen Brown ruled out for Monday vs. Hornets

Jaylen Brown ruled out for Monday vs. Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics once again will only have one half of the Jays when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Jayson Tatum will return after missing Sunday's win over the Washington Wizards, but Jaylen Brown has officially been ruled out due to neck stiffness. It will be his second missed game of the season.

The injury doesn't appear to be anything serious for Brown, who dropped a season-high 36 points in Sunday's 130-121 victory. Boston likely is giving the 26-year-old much-needed rest during a grueling week on the schedule.

The Celtics will also be without veteran big man Al Horford (back soreness), which is no surprise on the second night of a back-to-back. Charlotte will be short-handed as LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, Cody Martin and Dennis Smith Jr. each were ruled out.

C's-Hornets tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET right here on NBC Sports Boston.