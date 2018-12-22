Celtics hold lengthy team meeting after loss to Bucks on Friday, their third straight

It’s been a struggle this week in Boston.

The Boston Celtics dropped their third-straight game on Friday night, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 120-107 in Boston. They had little answer for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, too, who dropped 38 points and had eight rebounds. He took over in the third quarter, scoring 14 straight for Milwaukee, and reached the free throw line 17 times.

The Bucks dominated on the glass, too, out-rebounding the Celtics 55-36.

And after their recent stretch of eight wins in a row, it seems that frustration has started to set in.

The Celtics, though, didn’t waste any time attempting to right the ship.

After the 13-point loss, their second-straight at TD Garden, the Celtics closed the locker room for nearly 40 minutes on Friday night for a private meeting.

Have no idea if it means anything, but I can’t remember waiting this long for the Celtics locker room to open. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 22, 2018





IT IS NOW OPEN — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 22, 2018





The team was very tight-lipped about the details of that meeting after, too.

Kyrie Irving on the meeting: “That’s none of your business.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 22, 2018





”It is something that we will keep in the locker room,” Tatum said, via the Associated Press. ”It’s not something for everybody to know what we talked about. We just have to be better as a team.”

There’s still a lot of time to bounce back after this rough stretch. Boston is still in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, and it’s only December. There’s plenty of basketball left to play.

Yet after three straight losses — including a 111-103 home loss on Wednesday to the last-place Phoenix Suns — a private team meeting is probably a good place to start.

Only time will tell to see if it helps.

The Boston Celtics held a lengthy private meeting following their third-straight loss on Friday night. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

