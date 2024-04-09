Celtics fill final roster spot by locking up two-way big man originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' 2024 playoff roster is officially set.

The Celtics announced Monday night they've signed two-way big man Neemias Queta to a full NBA contract. Queta's deal is for multiple years, according to MassLive's Brian Robb, and allows him to participate in the 2024 postseason. (He would not have been eligible for the playoffs on a two-way contract.)

The Portuguese big man, who signed a two-way deal with Boston in September after being waived by the Sacramento Kings, split his 2023-24 campaign between the Celtics and their G-League affiliate in Maine. Queta has appeared in 26 games for Boston this season, averaging 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds over 11.4 minutes per contest while providing frontcourt depth behind Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Luke Kornet.

Queta has appeared in just four games since the Celtics acquired big man Xavier Tillman at the All-Star break but flashed potential earlier in the season, including a 14-point, 12-rebound performance in a Dec. 23 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 24-year-old has plenty of upside and is familiar with the Celtics' system, so it makes sense why Boston would give Queta its 15th and final roster spot rather than bring a new player onto a team that's developed excellent chemistry amid a record-setting regular season.

Here's a look at Boston's full 15-man roster entering the postseason, which will begin shortly after the NBA play-in tournament concludes next Friday, April 19: