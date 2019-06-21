Celtics draftee Grant Williams says Kyrie Irving's flat Earth theory is 'scientifically not true'

It may not be the worst thing for the Boston Celtics that Kyrie Irving could be headed for the door. The Celtics drafted Tennessee’s Grant Williams at No. 22 on Thursday night, and Williams is an avowed round-Earth advocate.

Irving, of course, came out as a flat-Earth truther in 2017 despite centuries of evidence to the contrary. Williams, whose mother has worked at NASA for 25 years, likes to stick to facts. It’s because of his mother that he told Shams Charania that he has no time for pseudoscience — the Earth is round, no matter what Irving says.

Grant Williams: “With my mom, I don’t really think of theories. I kind of know, for sure, what’s what. So it’s kind of nice to have that mindset.”

Shams Charania: “What’s the big thing that you can debunk, if there is anything? That you hear a lot, you hear people say a lot, but you’re like ‘that’s scientifically not true.’”

Grant Williams: “Kyrie’s Earth-is-flat theory is scientifically not true. That’s the one thing I can debunk if we’re being pretty honest. That’s just not true at all.”

Williams had no idea he’d be drafted by the Celtics when he did that interview, but it’s hard to imagine him changing his answer about the world being flat just because he might play with Kyrie Irving.

Irving apologized for this flat-Earth comments in 2018, but notably didn’t say that he believes the Earth is round. He said that some opinions are best discussed in an “intimate setting,” which made it seem like he still believes the Earth is flat when it very much is not.

If Irving re-signs with the Celtics this summer, Williams might need to ask his mother and some of her NASA colleagues to come to Boston to do a special lesson on why the Earth is absolutely, undoubtedly, scientifically 100 percent round. Knowing Irving, that’s probably not going to change his mind, but it’s worth a shot.

Grant Williams' mother has worked at NASA for 25 years, so he has no patience for Kyrie Irving's flat Earth theory. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

