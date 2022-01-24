Celtics announce first five names of All-Celtics roster for NBA’s 75th anniversary celebration

The Boston Celtics have announced the first wave of five players in its 75th Anniversary All-Celtics team. This team will feature basketball legends and some of the best players to ever wear the Celtics green. These are going to be players who have been a part of the team’s 17 total championships, who have established league records, are fixtures within Celtics lore and have their jerseys in the rafters at TD Garden.

There will be another group of five announced on Jan. 31 and a final group on Feb. 3, to be released on a special broadcast. In total, the three groupings will name 15 total players to the All-Celtics team, announced in no particular order. The All-Celtics team has been selected through a voting process consisting of a large-scale fan vote and a voting panel made up of media and team historians, according to the team.

Here are the first five players announced.

Larry Bird

Larry Bird Celtics

USA TODAY Sports photo

Kevin Garnett

Celtics 2008 championship

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Kevin McHale

Photo by USA TODAY Sports

Sam Jones

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Johnson

Dennis Johnson Celtics

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

