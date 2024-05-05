Celtic v Rangers: Is this the game that decides SWPL title?

The final Old Firm derby of the season is upon us and comes with it the chance for one of Celtic or Rangers to put one hand on the Scottish Women's Premier League trophy.

If that wasn't enough drama, there's been a bit of verbal aggro between the two managers.

Last weekend, Jo Potter criticised Celtic's pre-match huddle after Rangers' 3-2 win in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Rangers head coach claimed their opponents were attempting to play mind games before kick-off.

Celtc counterpart Elena Sadiku responded to Potter's claims in her pre-match media conference saying she "couldn't care less" about what her rival manager thinks.

Potter's side had been leading for much of the season, but Celtic narrowed the gap to just one point with a win when the sides met at Excelsior Stadium back in March.

They kept winning, but so did Celtic.

It was Rangers who slipped up first when they were beaten 1-0 by Heart of Midlothian just over two weeks ago.

That was only their second defeat of the season and only the fourth time they had dropped points - and Celtic capitalised.

A narrow win over Hibs catapulted Sadiku's side above their Glasgow rivals and two points clear at the top of the table.

However, while their own title chances are now slim, Glasgow City head coach Leanne Ross promised that the reigning champions would have a big say in where the title ends up at the end of the season and Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Excelsior may have just helped swung the momentum back towards Govan.

Rangers, meanwhile, were putting three past Eva Olid's Hearts without response in a pretty dominant display to leave the title rivals joint on points and ready to face off at Broadwood Stadium on Monday.

Form favours Rangers - but only slightly

This season's Old Firm results slightly favour Rangers, who have won three of the five meetings between the sides. Celtic won one and the other was a draw.

However, Celtic have the slightly more favourable league form. They're unbeaten in their last five, their only points dropped coming against reigning champions City.

Rangers have four wins coupled with that narrow defeat by Hearts.

Former Rangers midfielder Clare Gemmell suggests Monday's game will be a mental battle.

"I honestly think it is going to be about who wants it more on Monday," Gemmell told BBC Scotland.

"When it’s an Old Firm, I think it’s all about who turns up on the day.

"Form has nothing at all to do with it. It is about whether you are the team most up for the game and you are determined to win - then I’d say nine times out of 10 it goes in your favour."

If form does go out the window in a Glasgow derby, the substitutions and decision-making from the managers will also be key.

Rangers' substitutes certainly know how to make an impact. They have scored 20 goals this season and teenage midfielder Mia McAulay is the joint-top scoring sub this season.

Similarly, Celtic have found the back of the net 19 times thanks to replacements.

'Whoever wins on Monday wins league'

If it wasn't before, it is a must-win for both sides now - it being the last time these two meet in the league with just three rounds of fixtures left.

A win for Celtic, or even a draw, would put them in a strong position to win the title for the first time given their vastly superior goal difference.

A victory for Rangers would also move them three points in front, but they still have to travel across Glasgow to take care of City if they are to secure a second league crown.

"I think whoever wins that game on Monday is going to win the league," Gemmell added.

"My honest opinion is that if you won the game on Monday and lose the league from that point then you probably shouldn’t be winning it.

"I don’t know what more motivation you would need to go on in the last three games and win the league."