Celtic seek knockout blow against Rangers in Scottish Premiership race

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is eyeing a Scottish league and cup double (ANDY BUCHANAN)

Celtic can virtually seal a 12th Scottish Premiership title in 13 seasons on Saturday but Rangers have one final chance to reel in their Glasgow rivals when they make the short trip to a hostile Celtic Park.

The Hoops are hot favourites to seal the deal -- boasting a three-point lead and a superior goal difference with just three league matches left to play after a rollercoaster season for both teams.

Rangers appeared down and out when Michael Beale was sacked as manager in October, with Celtic seven points clear and seemingly romping towards another title.

However, a resurgence under Philippe Clement, allied to struggles for the Scottish champions in Brendan Rodgers's first season of his second spell, propelled Rangers to the top of the table in February.

Yet they failed to press home that advantage, with a run of one win in five league games allowing the green side of the Old Firm divide to edge ahead once more.

Celtic have been far from the dominant force that stormed to a domestic treble under now Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou last season.

But after an injury-plagued campaign, the return of key players such as captain Callum McGregor, US international defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate has been a major boost.

"The first six months were a challenge for everyone and everything. But now you start to see a bit more of what a Celtic team of mine should look like," said Rodgers after a 3-0 victory over third-placed Hearts last weekend.

"Still with a lot of work to do to get it to that point. But it's certainly heading in the right direction.

"Eighty percent of it now is mental. Physically they are in a really good place. This stage it's all about mentality. You can see mentally we are in a really good place."

Celtic can boast an impressive record against Rangers this season -- taking seven points from a possible nine in the three league meetings so far.

- Tensions -

Northern Irishman Rodgers stoked tensions by suggesting his side can "have a bit of fun" when Rangers make the trip to Celtic Park, with no away fans permitted to attend this weekend.

Clement reacted furiously to that comment, saying it showed a lack of respect towards his men.

"It's not really respectful towards my team," said the Belgian. "That is what I think. So I will never say things like that about an opponent.

"We are really hungry for that game. Six months ago we were seven points behind and now we are three points behind and we can go equal.

"The team has already done a lot of steps and now it is about making the next step."

The sides will meet again in the first Old Firm Scottish Cup final for 22 years on May 25 and both can finish the season on a high.

Rangers are potentially four games away from a first domestic treble since 2003 after winning the League Cup earlier this season, while Celtic are tipped for a league and cup double.

There is more than just silverware at stake on Saturday, with the league winners earning direct passage into next season's expanded Champions League and an estimated £60 million ($75 million) in revenue.

In the small pond of Scottish football, that is a colossal sum that could influence the balance of power in Glasgow for years to come.

kca/jw/bsp