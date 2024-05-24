Celtic closing in on Amartey - Friday's gossip

[BBC Sport]

Celtic are lining up a renewed bid for Besiktas' Ghana midfielder Daniel Amartey, who played for Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City (Scottish Sun)

Philippe Clement says Ridvan Yilmaz broke down in tears after adding to his Hampden injury crisis that could see the Rangers manager without up to nine first-team players for the Scottish Cup final. (The Herald)

Hibernian are weighing up a bid - that could be worth as much as £2m plus add-ons - from an unnamed French club for striker Elie Youan. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen have Robby McCrorie - who could leave Rangers with Liam Kelly poised to return - and Brentford's Hakon Valdimarsson on their list of summer goalkeeping targets. (Daily Record)

Rodgers has revealed he wanted to bring Europa League final hat-trick hero Ademola Lookman to Celtic in 2016 - but was priced out of the move. (TalkSport)

An English top-flight team are the favourites to sign Matt O'Riley, with the Scottish Cup final set to be his last game in a Celtic jersey. (Scottish Sun)

Adam Webb’s takeover of St Johnstone should finally get the green light early next month after the English Football League gave its consent to the buy-out as a result of him holding a 10% stake in Cambridge United. (The Courier)

Aberdeen have opened talks with Republic of Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath - who has a year remaining on his existing deal - on a new contract. (Press & Journal)

David Gray is the clear frontrunner to replace Nick Montgomery as Hibs manager, says former striker Tam McManus. (Daily Record)

Anthony Ralston would be a great option for Scotland on the right side of the defence even if Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson were not injured, according to Rodgers. (The Herald)

Ipswich captain Sam Morsy, who led his side back to the Premier League last season, has been spotted wearing a Celtic top in a post-season training session in Dubai. (Scottish Sun)