Celtic boss keen to keep Idah - gossip

Scottish Cup final reaction dominates the sports news this morning...

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers aims to keep Scottish Cup hero Adam Idah at the club following a successful loan spell from Norwich City. (Daily Record)

Adam Idah described his winning goal at Hampden as the best of his life – then admitted that he is unsure if he will return to Celtic Park next season. (Herald)

"We need to be really inventive in our transfers," says Rangers manager Philippe Clement, who adds "we have been busy already with that for months within the club". (Scotsman)

Philippe Clement had to push Todd Cantwell away as the Ibrox midfielder remonstrated with the match officials after yesterday's Scottish Cup final defeat. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers face late competition from Turkish side Eyupspor for the signing of Panama international defender Jose Cordoba. (Daily Record)