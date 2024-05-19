Advertisement

Celtic 3-2 St Mirren: Key stats

  • Matt O'Riley has scored in each of his last four games in the Scottish Premiership (five goals), his longest scoring streak in the competition.

  • Celtic have won their last six games in the league, their last joint longest winning streak was from 3 September 2023 to 22 October 2023.

  • Celtic have scored in 34 of their 38 games, only Rangers (35) have scored goals in more matches in the top flight this season.

  • Brendan Rodgers' side have scored in each of their last 9 games in the Scottish Premiership, scoring 27 goals in that run.

  • Celtic have won 13 points from losing positions in the Scottish Premiership this season, only Motherwell (19) and Rangers (18) have recovered more.