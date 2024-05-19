Celtic 3-2 St Mirren: Key stats

Matt O'Riley has scored in each of his last four games in the Scottish Premiership (five goals), his longest scoring streak in the competition.

Celtic have won their last six games in the league, their last joint longest winning streak was from 3 September 2023 to 22 October 2023.

Celtic have scored in 34 of their 38 games, only Rangers (35) have scored goals in more matches in the top flight this season.

Brendan Rodgers' side have scored in each of their last 9 games in the Scottish Premiership, scoring 27 goals in that run.