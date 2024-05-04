Celtic 3-0 Hearts: Have your say

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for just before 7 p.m. ET
Caitlin Clark’s WNBA preseason debut went much like her senior year at Iowa. She hit a bunch of 3s and did so in front of a sold-out crowd.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down matchups to target and avoid and much more for the end of Week 3.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
Starting pitchers in fantasy football have been compared to running backs in fantasy baseball — but have we made an error in not prioritizing relief pitchers more? Scott Pianowski investigates.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
Dalton Del Don examines stats that are likely warping our perception of some slumping fantasy baseball performers.
Is Beckham an obvious fit to slide in with speedy threats such as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle?
With the fantasy basketball season in the books, Dan Titus looks back at how key rookies performed in the 2023-24 NBA season, and reveals where he'll draft them next season.
Backlash, WWE's first premium live event since WrestleMania 40, takes place on Saturday at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France.
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole took a step closer to returning from elbow inflammation. He threw off a mound for the first time since being shut down during spring training.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the latest buzz coming from spring games, pitch if Auburn and Michigan need to add quarterbacks in the transfer portal, Kentucky welcoming new basketball coach Mark Pope, and a lawsuit against Goofy.
For a decade, Tiger Woods owned the golf world. Now, he's taking on a new challenge and showing a different side of himself in the process.