Cecile Landi, one of Simone Biles' coaches, hired by University of Georgia, still eyes Paris

Cecile Landi, who coaches Simone Biles and other elite gymnasts with her husband, Laurent, was named co-head coach for the University of Georgia and still plans to coach at the Paris Olympics.

On Thursday, Landi and Ryan Roberts were named co-head coaches for the Bulldogs.

Landi "will still coach in the Olympics while serving as co-head coach of the University of Georgia gymnastics program," a Georgia gymnastics spokesperson wrote in an email.

"Throughout my life, gymnastics has provided me some extraordinary opportunities, from traveling the world and competing for my country at the Olympics to coaching amazing athletes at the highest level," Landi, a 1996 Olympian for her native France, said in a press release. "Those experiences have helped me become the coach that I am while putting athlete's well-being first and helping them reach their full potential. I am thrilled for the opportunity to be the new co-head coach of the GymDogs with Ryan."

Since 2017, the Landis have coached Biles at the Biles family-owned World Champions Centre (WCC) in Spring, Texas.

"Congratulations Cecile, I can't think of a more deserving person," was posted on Biles' social media. "Can't wait to see what the future holds for UGA Gymnastics! Ya'll are in GREAT hands!"

Laurent Landi will continue as the head coach of the women's gymnastics program at WCC. Cecile tweeted that the plan is for Laurent to move from Texas to Georgia after their daughter finishes high school in 2025.

Biles’ mom, Nellie, wrote that WCC hopes to bring in a new coach by June 1 to partner with Laurent Landi but will not rush the process to meet a deadline.

"It is with a deep sense of pride and joy that we announce that Ms. Cecile Landi, a coach who has left an indelible mark on the World Champions Centre, will take on the role of head coach of the University of Georgia in August 2024," Nellie Biles wrote. "Her departure will certainly be felt, but her legacy will forever shape the foundation of World Champions Centre."

Simone Biles is expected to compete for the first time this year at the Core Hydration Classic on May 18 in Hartford, Connecticut, followed by the Xfinity U.S. Championships from May 30 to June 2 in Fort Worth, Texas, and the Olympic Trials from June 27-30 in Minneapolis.

The five-woman U.S. team for the Paris Games will be named after trials. At the Olympics, women's artistic gymnastics runs from July 28 through Aug. 5.

Biles has not announced publicly whether she plans to compete beyond this summer.