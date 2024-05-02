CC Sabathia to be inducted in Cleveland Guardians Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Former Cleveland Indians pitcher CC Sabathia will be inducted in the Cleveland Guardians Hall of Fame this summer, team officials announced Thursday.

Sabathia was Cleveland’s first-round pick in the 1998 MLB Draft, making his MLB debut in 2001. He recorded 171 strikeouts while a rookie and was voted the AL Rookie of the Year runner-up.

In 2007, he went on to become Cleveland baseball’s second Cy Young winner, with a 19-7 record in 34 starts.

CLEVELAND - MAY 16: C.C. Sabathia #52 of the Cleveland Indians keeps an eye on the scoreboard against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays after the sixth of his seven shutout innings at Jacobs Field on May 16, 2004 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

He played in Cleveland from 2001 to 2008.

When it comes to Cleveland franchise records, Sabathia ranks seventh in strikeouts (1,265), 13th in wins (106) and 15th in innings pitched (1,528.2).

Sabathia is one of only 10 pitchers in franchise history with three or more All-Star selections.

“Following his selection as our number one draft pick in the 1998 June Draft, CC burst onto the Cleveland baseball scene in grand fashion,” said Guardians Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Bob DiBiasio. “His rookie season of 2001, at age 20, saw him win 17 games. A commanding presence on the mound, CC also had a commanding spirit for his teammates and those in need of a helping hand off the field.”

Sabathia will be the 48th member inducted into the Hall of Fame, which was first established in 1951.

He will be honored with a pre-game induction ceremony on Saturday, August 3.

