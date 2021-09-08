CBS Sports releases CFB power rankings with surprise top-5 team

Until the College Football Playoff rankings are released in four weeks, fans of college football will need some form of ranking system to ease their mind and get excited about.

Whether it be the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, the AP Top-25 or power rankings released by various different outlets, there’s no shortage of rankings to hold us over until the official rankings come out.

Georgia, by the way, checks in at No. 2 in the Coaches Poll and the AP Top-25 and holds the same spot in a majority of power rankings.

After a Week 1 that saw a bunch of top ranked teams look rather average, Dennis Dodd of CBSSports released his college football power rankings.

Below you can see his top-five teams. No. 5 was a surprise to me, but I have no issue with it at all.

Click here to see his full top-25.

1. Alabama

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (21) is knocked out of bounds by Miami Hurricanes cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (2) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dodd:

Alabama QB Bryce Young removed all doubt about being the new kid in town by throwing four touchdowns against Miami.

2. Georgia

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Latavious Brini #36 of the Georgia Bulldogs defends a pass to Frank Ladson Jr. #2 of the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Dodd:

The Bulldogs put a stick in the ground and announced who they're going to be in 2021. That is, hairy Dawgs on defense.

3. Ohio State

Story continues

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (28) gets past Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney (5) during the fourth quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Dodd:

The reloading post-Justin Fields has begun. The Buckeyes scored at least 45 points for the 13th time in Ryan Day's 26 games as full-time coach.

4. Texas A&M

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jalen Preston (5) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Dodd:

Not a bad week for Jimbo Fisher. He signed a new contract, the mere buyout of which equals the GDP of some third-world countries. Then his Aggies went out and beat Kent State, 41-10.

5. UCLA

Sep 4, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball against Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) during the second half the at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dodd:

It took Chip Kelly a while, but he has finally established the Bruins once again. The win over LSU was arguably the program's biggest since 2006, and it marked the first 2-0 start since 2017.

The rest...

Florida Gators wide receiver Ja'Markis Weston (82) makes a tackle on Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Lajohntay Wester (83) on a punt during a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla. Sept. 4, 2021. Syndication: Gainesville Sun

To view the rest of Dodd's top-25, click here.

1

1