CBS Sports projects Michigan football as a top team in new EA Sports video game

We’re talking about a video game, not a real game, but a video game. Well, it’s the most highly-anticipated video game in college sports — and perhaps sports in general — but still.

We’re just under two months away from the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 game, the first of its kind in 11 years. And unlike its predecessor, you won’t have to suit up as random numbers for your favorite school, you can actually control your favorite player while partaking in the grandest traditions in all of sports.

CBS Sports tried its hand at predicting which schools would have the top ratings and thus be the best to play with upon the game’s July 19 release, and Michigan football was among the top 10, tied for No. 8 with Penn State.

Michigan — 92 Overall Offense: 87 | Defense: 96 Michigan has to replace 13 NFL Draft picks and some other key departures from its 15-0, national championship-winning 2023 squad. A lot of those losses came on offense, where stalwarts like quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum and receiver Roman Wilson are gone. Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards, a cover athlete for “College Football 25,” will likely see a nice initial rating, and expected starting QB Alex Orji could be fun to play with given his athletic ability. But Michigan’s defense is carrying a lot of water here. The Wolverines are still loaded with potential draft picks on that side of the ball. Defensive lineman Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson lead the way as bona fide first-rounders.

Yes, Michigan lost a lot from last year, but still has a ton of talent. The big thing going in with the video game release is that there’s no indication of what the actual Wolverines will look like on the field this year. It’s Sherrone Moore’s first year as head coach and while he will run similar systems as his predecessor in Jim Harbaugh, he could very much do things differently when it comes to actual games — especially considering the tougher-than-usual schedule.

Nonetheless, it will be a glorious day for college football and video game fans all across the country and regardless of Michigan not being rated as high as Ohio State or Georgia (as projected by CBS Sports), fans will make the most of getting to play as Donovan Edwards and Mason Graham.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire