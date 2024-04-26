CBS Sports projects day two NFL draft landing spot for Iowa’s Cooper DeJean

If things work out the way CBS Sports projects, folks in the “City of Brotherly Love” are going to be doing celebratory backflips later on tonight.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso released his mock draft for day two of the 2024 NFL draft and he has Iowa’s Cooper DeJean falling all the way to the Philadelphia Eagles at pick No. 53 overall.

Quality players seem to fall into Roseman’s lap, and it happens again with DeJean who can play any secondary position. – Trapasso, CBS Sports.

This would certainly qualify as a sensational player falling into Philly and Roseman’s lap. That Philadelphia draft war room would be jumping for joy.

For DeJean’s financial sakes, let’s hope that he comes off the board before then. If DeJean landed with Philadelphia at pick No. 53, Spotrac projects it as a $7.15 million four-year rookie contract while Over The Cap projects a $7.23 million rookie contract.

The first pick of the second round belongs to the Buffalo Bills. That selection would net a rookie deal of $9.92 million per Spotrac’s projections and a $10.07 million deal per Over The Cap’s projections. Here’s a look at the full second-round contract projections.

Per ESPN, DeJean is atop their list of “best available” players entering the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. Several other Hawkeyes were among ESPN’s best available heading into tonight as well.

DeJean will hopefully make some NFL franchise and fan base very happy by night’s end. The Hawkeye star was a unanimous consensus All-American in his final season with Iowa.

DeJean was also named the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year. He was a Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Jim Thorpe Award finalist, too.

The Odebolt, Iowa, product registered 120 tackles, 20 pass breakups, seven interceptions and five tackles for loss over the course of his 30 career games played and 23 starts while at Iowa. DeJean returned three of his interceptions for touchdowns during the 2022 season and had a 70-yard punt return touchdown in the Hawkeyes’ 26-16 win over Michigan State.

The second round of the 2024 NFL draft begins at 6 p.m. on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

