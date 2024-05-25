CBS Sports predicts Falcons to make ‘major leap’ in 2024
The Atlanta Falcons went into the 2023 season with tremendous hype, but after a 2-0 start, they floundered to another 7-10 finish. You can’t hide your quarterback in the NFL, which is something former head coach Arthur Smith learned the hard way.
After firing Smith and bringing back head coach Raheem Morris, the Falcons prioritized the quarterback position in both free agency and the draft.
So where does the team stand going into the 2024 season? CBS Sports named the Falcons one of five teams poised to make a “major leap” in 2024.
While the Cousins-Penix dynamic could be a problem, Falcons quarterbacks were just 28th in completion percentage, 28th in passing yards and 27th in passing touchdowns over the past two seasons. That will improve with Cousins, who was fifth in completion percentage (70%), second in pass yards (2,331) and tied for first in passing touchdowns (18) through the first eight weeks last season (Achilles injury in Week 9). — Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports
The offense will likely take some time to gel, however, not much has changed aside from Cousins. Defensively, the Falcons have a few more question marks.
The team ignored the cornerback position in the draft but added multiple veterans with starting experience to play opposite A.J. Terrell. Head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake have several new players to integrate, particularly along the defensive line.
Kerr goes on to point out that the Falcons blew multiple leads last season and still finished 7-10:
The Falcons are banking on the quarterback to win the NFC South. Can Cousins end the playoff drought? Keep in mind they held the lead in the final minute of four games last season — and lost all of them. This team is closer to the playoffs than many think. — Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports
While Atlanta has the NFL’s easiest strength of schedule in 2024, the first few weeks won’t be a cakewalk. In Week 1, the Falcons host the Pittsburgh Steelers before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in back-to-back weeks.
How will the team fare this season? Check out our score predictions for each game on Atlanta’s 2024 schedule HERE!