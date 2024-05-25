CBS Sports predicts Falcons to make ‘major leap’ in 2024

The Atlanta Falcons went into the 2023 season with tremendous hype, but after a 2-0 start, they floundered to another 7-10 finish. You can’t hide your quarterback in the NFL, which is something former head coach Arthur Smith learned the hard way.

After firing Smith and bringing back head coach Raheem Morris, the Falcons prioritized the quarterback position in both free agency and the draft.

So where does the team stand going into the 2024 season? CBS Sports named the Falcons one of five teams poised to make a “major leap” in 2024.

The offense will likely take some time to gel, however, not much has changed aside from Cousins. Defensively, the Falcons have a few more question marks.

The team ignored the cornerback position in the draft but added multiple veterans with starting experience to play opposite A.J. Terrell. Head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake have several new players to integrate, particularly along the defensive line.

Kerr goes on to point out that the Falcons blew multiple leads last season and still finished 7-10:

While Atlanta has the NFL’s easiest strength of schedule in 2024, the first few weeks won’t be a cakewalk. In Week 1, the Falcons host the Pittsburgh Steelers before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in back-to-back weeks.

