WATCH: Falcons head coach Raheem Morris talks rookie minicamp

The Atlanta Falcons currently have 40 players at their facility in Flowery Branch for the team’s 2024 rookie minicamp. Head coach Raheem Morris has returned to Atlanta to get the Falcons back to the postseason, and it all starts in these offseason workouts.

Rookie minicamps are important for everyone in attendance but especially for those undrafted free agents and tryout players, which Morris explained on Friday:

“The exciting part for me is to go out there and watch the tryout guys,” Morris said during his pre-camp press conference. “I feel like I’m going to ignore our draft picks since I’ve been watching them for months.”

Check out Morris’ full Friday press conference, as shared by the team’s YouTube channel below:

